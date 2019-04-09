Retirement prompts review and business merger for two Fife firms

Two business have merged following the retirement of a long-serving partner.

Haines Watts Scotland has merged with Harley Hepburn of Kirkcaldy

Norman Baynham is retiring as partner of Harley Hepburn after over 40 years with the firm, prompting a strategic review of how best to look after the interests of their loyal clients and staff.

A spokesman said: “We have merged with a similarly minded practice in Haines Watts Scotland, with a shared ethos and values, to provide a smooth continuation of service to all clients.

“This brings all the benefits you expect of a small practice, the personal service, with the added benefit of access to specialists from a national network whenever required.

Mr Baynham, along with Norma Mackenzie, have entered into consultancy agreements with Haines Watts Scotland. Maureen Girdwood has been appointed a partner, and, with the addition of the whole of the existing Harley Hepburn team, will continue to work to best serve our clients’ interests.

Added the spokesman: “It will be business as usual.”

Richard Melville has joined the team at Haines Watts in Kirkcaldy.

He has over 20 years of experience in audit and corporate services at other practices and a recent period in the construction industry as finance director.

Richard, who is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, said “I am delighted to be joining and relish the opportunity to influence the growth and success of our service offerings.”