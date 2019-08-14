‘Rising Star’ Fife high street in running for £15,000 prize

A Fife high street could win up to £15,000 after being shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Cowdenbeath has been shortlisted in the UK Government’s Great British High Street Awards for the Rising Star category, which celebrates high streets which are taking the lead to adapt and diversify.

After a rigorous selection process led by a panel of independent judges, the bid by Love Cowdenbeath Trust was chosen as one of 28 high streets across the UK on the shortlist and is now in the running to win a prize of up to £15,000 to be dedicated to a local high street initiative.

The other Scottish streets on the shortlist in the Rising Star category are:

Aberfoyle Main Street, Aberfoyle

Kempock Street, Gourock

Falkirk High Street, Falkirk

Lanark High Street, Lanark

King Street, Castle Douglas

The Square, Kelso

People can vote for their favourite finalist at www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk with the public vote accounting for 20 percent of the final scoring. The shortlisted high streets will then have the chance to impress an expert judging panel as they seek to be crowned the UK’s Champion and Rising Star.