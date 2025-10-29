Rising Talent reaches first year milestone

Lauren Dyer and Gail Henderson of Rising Talent Recruitment

Rising Talent Recruitment is proudly celebrating its first anniversary, marking a year of impressive growth and impact in the recruitment sector. Founded by industry veterans Gail Henderson and Lauren Dyer, the Fife-based business has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for clients across engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain industries.

Gail Henderson brings over 18 years of expertise in Engineering & Manufacturing recruitment, driving business development and account management with precision and passion. Lauren Dyer, with more than a decade of experience, leads the Supply Chain division, known for her strategic sourcing skills and commitment to delivering exceptional candidate and client experiences.

Supported by Business Gateway Fife, Gail received guidance from Business Adviser Linsey Marshall, who helped shape the company’s foundation, from business planning to securing a £500 start-up grant for marketing, funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. That early investment paid off, helping Rising Talent stand out in a competitive market.

In just 12 months, the company has exceeded its financial targets and is building a strong reputation in the Recruitment sector. Reflecting on the journey, Gail shared, “This year has been about building relationships and proving that our approach makes a real difference. We’ve faced challenges, but the successes have been incredibly rewarding.”

With a strong first year behind them, Gail and Lauren are looking ahead with optimism, ready to expand their reach and continue redefining recruitment with integrity, care, and a people-first mindset.

