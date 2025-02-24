RNLI training session helps Anstruther businesses to save lives in water

A successful RNLI water safety training initiative has helped Anstruther businesses to save lives.

It took place at Anstruther Lifeboat Station last week, and the event saw enthusiastic participation from key local businesses in the seafront area, equipping them with essential lifesaving skills through the RNLI’s Waterside Responder Scheme.

Led by volunteer water safety officer, David Corstorphine, the session provided hands-on training in the use of throw bags -vital tools in water rescue scenarios. Representatives from Coast Coffee, Anstruther Golf Club, TK Browns Chemist, The Nae Richters, The Grind, and The Haven engaged in practical demonstrations, gaining confidence in their ability to assist in emergencies.

Participants praised the training for its clear instruction and real-world applicability, reinforcing the importance of water safety awareness for businesses situated near the coastline.

Businesses attend the RNLI water safety training in Anstruther (Pic: Submiitted)

Building on the success of previous training sessions across Scotland, the event also welcomed representatives from Scoop, who shared firsthand how their training has heightened awareness and the ability to act quickly within their businesses.

Mr Corstorphine said: ‘It’s fantastic to see the enthusiasm from local businesses. Their willingness to learn and apply these lifesaving skills makes a real difference in improving water safety within the community.’