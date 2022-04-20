RSE adds 72 staff to workforce after majority investment in Fife's DPS Group

The move for the integrated electrical, instrumentation and control provider strengthens RSE’s position in Scotland and the UK. The deal will add 72 skilled workers to the group’s 1,200 strong workforce.

Martin Mathers, RSE’s director of Scottish operations, said: “We are pleased to welcome the team at DPS into RSE, which will boost our capabilities in Scotland as well as introduce our group to new markets.

“We expect the demand for specialist electrical, instrumentation and control skills to continue to increase in the coming years, which is driving our efforts to accelerate graduate and apprenticeship training in Scotland.”

Fife-based DPS Group is an integrated electrical, instrumentation and control provider.

He added: “Finding a company of DPS’s reputation and track record in developing skills supports our vision to be the best performing MEICA [mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation] contractor in the sectors we operate, as well as enhance our offering in central Scotland.”

Colin Burnett, a director at Glenrothes-based DPS Group, said: “We are excited with the investment RSE have made in our company.

“DPS have had sustained growth over our 21-year history and this new partnership will give us access to a wider network of skilled professionals and a platform to service the increasing demand for our solutions to existing markets,” he added.

RSE is an engineering group that specialises in the design, build and maintenance of water treatment and water recycling equipment. The company has become a market leader in time, cost and carbon efficient services for the water industry.

