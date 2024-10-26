Sainsbury's looks to open supermarket in Glenrothes after striking deal for town's Homebase store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There could be a new supermarket in Glenrothes as Sainsbury’s looks to move into the town’s Homebase store.

The retail giant has confirmed it has signed an agreement to acquire the leasehold of the Homebase in Saltire Retail Park and plans to start converting the premises into a new Sainsbury’s store in 2025.

The move comes as part of the retailer’s Next Level Sainsbury’s plan to offer more food choice to more customers, including opening new stores in locations that are not currently served by Sainsbury’s.

It will be the first time Sainsbury’s has opened a new supermarket in Glenrothes, bringing its products within easier reach of new customers and communities in Fife.

Sainsbury's is looking to open a new supermarket in Glenrothes' Homebase store. (Pic: Google Maps)

Once converted, the new store is expected to be approximately 24,000sq ft in size and will employ a team of around 100 Sainsbury’s colleagues.

The company has said it will guarantee an interview for any Homebase colleagues placed at risk of redundancy due to the closure of the Homebase store.

Sainsbury’s is preparing to submit a planning application to Fife Council as part of the process to enable the conversion of the store.

If given approval, the store will also feature an Argos inside the supermarket, enabling customers to choose from thousands of Argos products for immediate purchase as well as use Click and Collect to order from the retailer’s full Argos, Habitat and Tu ranges.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Director of Property, Procurement and EV Ventures said: “As we progress with our Next Level Sainsbury’s plan, and our commitment to bring more of our food offer to more customers, we are focused on delivering fantastic new supermarkets in key locations where we know they will succeed.

"This store will showcase some of the best of Sainsbury’s, and we’re excited to bring a new store to Glenrothes for the first time. We look forward to sharing more details about our plans with the local community in the coming weeks.”