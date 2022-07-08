Savage Kitchen: Innovative Fife healthy food takeaway opens third shop

In November 2018, husband and wife Eros and Kirsten Enrici, decided to open a funky little take away in Woodside Way called Savage Kitchen.

Now, having already opened a second outlet in Kirkcaldy, they have launched another, this time in Dunfermline.

An opening event at the new shop took place on Sunday, featuring a DJ along with free testers of some of Savage Kitchen’s best sellers.

Eros Enrici was delighted to open the third Savage Kitchen shop.

Savage Kitchen came about as Eros and Kirsten were bored with all the nearby places to eat as nowhere really served anything on the healthier side – good sources of carbs mixed with veg and high protein.

They decided to take matters into their own hands – and Savage Kitchen was born.

Eros said: “It was a hit from the get go. People were coming from far and beyond as we had such a great reach on Instagram and Facebook and this attracted lots of people.

Savage Kitchen enjoyed a busy first day at its new shop in Dunfermline.

"We kept receiving requests to open a shop in Kirkcaldy as a lot of our regular customers came from there. So, in January, 2019, Savage 2.0 came into the equation."

Covid put the brakes on things, but Eros said that thanks to the “amazing staff and loyal customers” the company managed to get back on track and is delighted to open its third shop.

Eros and Kirsten were joined by friends, and now business partners, Scott MacDonald and Joanne Hodge, in March, 2021. Their business skills have assisted in the growth of the business.