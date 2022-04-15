Game changer: Mike Haston

Haston Economics will be a “game-changer”, according to its founder, who has pioneered an innovative Direct To Market Investment system (DTMI) which coaches clients on how to implement a proven sales and marketing strategy when raising money from private investors.

The new firm, which will be based in Edinburgh and London, specialises in implementing the system within businesses to raise capital from qualified investors around the world.

The blueprint, which is based on five key steps, has taken more than a year to fully develop. According to Mr Haston, if followed correctly, it will ensure clients can raise significant six-figure sums per month without having to rely on any third parties.

The steps are:

How To Find Investors.

How To Create Your Sales Investment Team.

Process of Procedure for the Sales Team.

How To Scale Teams to Raise More Capital.

How To Manage The Team To Ensure Peak Performance.

“It shouldn’t just be the big boys who can go out there and get the money they need for whatever purpose,” said Mr Haston, who has worked with private and public companies, hedge funds and private individuals to help them execute their sales and marketing strategy for capital raising requirements for more than a decade.

“It can be very difficult and stressful if you don’t know what you’re doing but our system will give owners the knowledge they require to go out and engage directly with the appropriate investors if their investment offering allows them to do so.

“People are out in the market trying to raise money via the traditional methods of banks, corporate financiers, private equity houses, and crowdfunding platforms and such like. It takes ages and nothing is guaranteed.

“It’s exciting to be in a position to be able to give people this knowledge. It allows them to take back control and not rely on anyone else. This can change lives, without a doubt and has done so already.

“We have created a sales and marketing blueprint that business people can use to go to the market with their qualified investment offering and raise money directly from the appropriate private investors and I strongly feel that everybody should have this sales and marketing knowledge.

“We do not raise capital on behalf of companies. We don’t structure investment products nor do we offer corporate finance advice or sell investment ‘leads’ as we are not licenced to do so.

“We are a sales and marketing strategy company, our system is proven and if implemented correctly, can raise capital of at least £320,000 per month up to seven figures per month. That could be a capital tap of £3.84 million a year minimum.”

Haston Economics will work with start-ups through to public companies to uncover the future of funding.

Access to the system will cost companies a one-off fee of £25,000, or firms can pay £250,000 for a week-long on-site visit by Haston Economics’ team of experts, and then ongoing support for 12 months.

“I am on a mission to level the playing field and democratise wealth for business owners globally,” said Edinburgh-born Mr Haston, whose formula has raised nearly £40m in the past 12 months for various businesses.

“We have spent a lot of time fine tuning this system to the stage where we are now ready to roll it out to businesses across the globe. I am confident it will be game-changing for a lot of people as there is nobody out there teaching how to do this. The people who do know how to do it are not telling anyone but we want to change that.

“We are effectively giving owners a capital tap so they can turn it on and off when they want.

“There is no algorithm for experience and that’s what I’m bringing to the table with this venture; a tried and tested sales and marketing strategy for raising money in the 21st century.”

