Scotscraig Golf Club secures historic future in landmark partnership with The Ancient Links Golf Company
Following a period of uncertainty and after careful consideration of several proposals, the club has chosen to partner with The Ancient Links Golf Company due to a strong alignment in values and shared vision for the future.
This new agreement is built on a commitment to protect and enhance members' access to the course, develop the game of golf at all levels, and reinforce Scotscraig’s role in the local community.
“This partnership safeguards our members’ rights and secures the resources needed to elevate Scotscraig for generations,” said Stuart Cross, Chairperson.” The Ancient Links Golf Company brings deep industry experience and operational expertise to the running of the club”. "Laid out by Old Tom Morris and later refined by James Braid, its history, quality and six-time Open Qualifying pedigree is unquestionable.
We believe Scotscraig will once again be a must-play for discerning golfers worldwide" said a spokesperson for The Ancient Links Golf Company. The partnership promises a significant multi-year investment into course infrastructure, facilities, and the overall guest experience.
The goal is to restore Scotscraig to a standard that reflects its proud history and to position it as both a must-visit destination for golfers around the world and a vibrant, welcoming club for the local community. The club and The Ancient Links Golf Company will work hand-in-hand to deliver this vision, ensuring that Scotscraig Golf Club thrives for generations to come.