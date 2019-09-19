Scottish award for Fife trainee engineer

A trainee engineer, has won the Scottish heat of the acclaimed SkillFRIDGE, a UK competition to find the best young engineering talent in the air conditioning and refrigeration industry.

Josh Collins (20), from Auchtermuchty, is an apprentice for JD Cooling Group and based in the Scotland office,

He will now join the five other top performing regional winners from across the country at the Worldskills UK (WSUK) National Final in November.

The eventual champion will go on to represent Great Britain at the international competition.

Josh said: “I’m thrilled to have won the Scottish heat and scored so highly. SkillFRIDGE is a great platform that recognises all the hard work apprentices and trainees put in. I want to thank everyone at JD Cooling who’ve taught me so much. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come in my career.”

John Dye, JD Cooling Group chairman, added: “We’re really pleased for Josh and can’t wait to see him in the national final. He’s a great young man and shining example of our engineering talent. He goes to the final knowing he has the support of the whole company.”