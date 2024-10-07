Scottish award shortlist for entrepreneur who turned derelict bookies into gift shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kinross-shire entrepreneur who turned a derelict betting office into an award-winning gift shop is in line for one of Scotland’s most prestigious business accolades.

Charlotte Giacopazzi, who runs Tartan Kipper in Kinross High Street, won the title of Best Gift Shop in Perthshire and KInross in the regional final of Scotland’s Business Awards at an event in Dundee on September 23.

And the next stop is Glasgow on November 3, when she’ll compete for the ultimate title - Scotland’s Business of the Year - at a glittering ceremony attended by the country’s business elite.

Charlotte, who’s mum to two teenage daughters, ran her successful design business from home for a number of years but had always dreamed of having shop premises. When the former ScotBet building became available, she jumped at the chance to take it on.

Charlotte Giacopazzi, who runs Tartan Kipper in Kinross High Street (Pic: Submitted),

“A lot of hard work went into transforming it into the shop it is now,” she said. “I opened on November 1 last year and haven’t looked back. I was surprised but delighted to be presented with the Best Gift Shop award and I’m very proud to have made it through to the national final, although I know I’ll be up against some really stiff competition.”

A former pupil of Madras College in St Andrews, Charlotte (50) graduated from Edinburgh College of Art with a First Class Honours degree in printed textiles and worked for several prominent companies before establishing Tartan Kipper. She now offers her design services from the shop, as well as selling fashions, jewellery, gifts, toys, babywear, artworks and homewares.

The evening before the awards ceremony, Tartan Kipper will be hosting its third fashion show, with proceeds going to CHAS. So far, the shop’s customers have raised hundreds of pounds for local charities.

“I’m passionate about keeping the High Street alive and supporting the local community, and the shop has become as well-known for its friendly atmosphere as it has for the lovely things we sell. Everybody is made welcome and I go out of my way to listen to what people want.

“I’d like to thank my valued customers for their continuing support; without them, I wouldn’t be in the finals of Scotland’s Business Awards.”