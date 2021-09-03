Scottish awards: These Fife pubs are on the final shortlist
Two pubs in Fife have been shortlisted for Scotland-wide awards.
They are both through to the final of the 2021 Scottish Bar & Pub Awards which will be held at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel next Tuesday.
The Kinneuchar Inn, Kilconquhar, could be named Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the Year at Scotland’s ‘Pub Oscars’.
And the Golf Inn, Ladybank is shortlisted for the Molson Coors Evolution Award.
DRAM magazine is behind the awards.
Susan Young, organiser and publisher, said: “To say that the last 18 months have been challenging for Scotland’s pub, bar, restaurant and hotel owners is a huge understatement.
“But this is a resilient industry and these awards are just one indication of how these businesses are in survival mode and still maintaining standards of excellence while striving to get back on their feet and steer their businesses out of what has been a crisis for many.
“The high standards of service and the enthusiasm and dedication of owners and staff never ceases to amaze.”