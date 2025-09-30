Scottish clothing manufacturer named ‘Sustainable Brand of the Year’ in National Awards

Community Matters

The Scottish clothing manufacturer, Keela Outdoors, has been recognised for its ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and producing UK-made garments - being named as the ‘Sustainable Brand of the Year’ by The Great Outdoors (TGO) magazine.

Keela, based in Glenrothes, has introduced several sustainability initiatives in previous years, with the goal of ensuring that products are built to last and choices made are to the benefit of people and the planet.

This marks the second time Keela has received the ‘Sustainable Brand of the Year’ award, having first earned the recognition in 2023 for the launch of ‘The Legacy Project’, which helps to rescue, rework, and repair kit to keep it from landfill.

In the last year, Keela launched its ‘People & Planet Fund’, allocating 2% of the brand’s online sales to outdoor initiatives, charities, and projects to help more people access nature while also supporting the protection of the environment for future generations.

Additionally, 2025 marked 45 years of UK manufacturing at Keela’s Glenrothes factory, with the outdoor brand launching its ‘Albion Collection’ which is made up of kit that was sourced, designed, and manufactured in the UK.

Sam Fernando, Sales Director for Keela, said: “We are delighted to be named as the Sustainable Brand of the Year and thank you to The Great Outdoors Magazine for once again recognising our efforts to ensure our clothing and practices are benefitting people and the planet.

“Whether it’s celebrating our heritage with the Albion Collection or empowering grassroot initiatives through the ‘People & Planet Fund’ we are always looking at how we can push boundaries to further improve the future of the outdoors and we hope this award can help us continue to do so.”