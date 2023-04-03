Scottish firm donates new jackets and walking boots to Fife’s countryside staff

W. L. Gore & Associates (UK) Limited, based in Dundee and Livingston, handed over the kit to 40 employees as part of a new partnership with the trust which manages the region’s beaches, nature reserves and Fife Coastal Path.

In the longer term, Gore aims to organise volunteer days, which will see its help the FCCT team deliver a range of activities including scrub clearance, wildlife surveys, tree planting and meadow surveys.

The partnership was agreed thanks to trust volunteer, Rodger Pheely who is a global supply chain leader at Gore, who spotted the link between the two organisations when he was hiking along the Fife Coastal Path.

The FCCT staff in their new jackets

He first learned about the trust in 2022 and, impressed by the important work it does, he decided to become one if its 100-plus volunteers.

He said: “The team worsk outdoors all day, often in the wind and rain, and it was when I was sheltering from the elements, it struck me that Gore’s protective and waterproof clothing would help make the team more comfortable.

“I’ve really enjoyed the work I’ve done for the trust and have benefitted from getting out more.”

Jeremy Harris, chief executive at Fife Coast & Countryside Trust said: “We’re very grateful to Gore for this generous donation, and I’m certain that our staff will really enjoy the benefits of using them.