Scottish firm takes over Kirkcaldy based architects and interior designers

A Kirkcaldy-based company has been sold to a fellow Scottish architecture firm.

Integration is well underway between the Lang Toun’s Davidson Baxter Partnership (DBP) and CSY Architects.

The company was founded by Stewart Davidson as a sole practitioner in 1985. It changed its name in 2011 to incorporate Alan Baxter, who became a director that year. To facilitate his eventual retirement plans, Mr Davidson instructed KBS Corporate on a sale to CSY. Formed in 2020, the new owner was previously known as Camerons Strachan Yuill and is an employee-owned firm which works with homeowners, businesses and community groups from regional offices in the Lothians, Borders and Northumberland.

Mr Davidson remains as a consultant director for the next couple of years while Mr Baxter continues a full-time salaried director, with the duo helping the two companies to make the transition as smooth as possible. The merger will see DPB’s ten staff join the 20-plus employees at CSY which has offices in Berwick, Galashiels and Dalkeith - the merger allowed the business to expand its geographical reach to Fife.

Integration is well underway between the Lang Toun’s Davidson Baxter Partnership (DBP) and CSY Architects (Pic: KBS Corporate)

CSY Architects’ portfolio of projects is similar to that of DBP in many ways and adding the interior design projects of the Kirkcaldy business into the mix allows CSY to expand into new areas of work, retaining the current team which will be expanded moving forward.

A spokesperson for CSY said: “We are firm believers that our team is greater than the sum of its parts and that architecture is about people and places. We were delighted to find shared values with the team at DBP Architects and have enjoyed getting to know them.

“The staff at DBP Architects will now be integrated into the wider team, contributing to and benefiting from this progressive and empowering model.”