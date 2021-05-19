Scottish Government pours £73m into Fife businesses to help them survive the pandemic.

The Scottish Government cash has come in the form of grants and top-up funds.

The £73,642,050 has been awarded to the region since November, and includes more than £23.8 million towards one-off Restart Grants, which have helped businesses re-open as COVID-19 restrictions begin to be gradually eased.

The figures have been welcomed by Shirley-Anne Somerville, SNP MSP for Dunfermline.

Shirley-Anne Somerville (PIc: John Devlin)

She said: “This lifeline funding has helped many businesses save jobs and allowed them to rebuild following the economic emergency caused by COVID-19.

“The recent Scottish budget also provided stability by extending 100% non-domestic rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses for the whole of next financial year.”She encouraged Fifers to shop and spend locally adding: “It's been an incredibly challenging period and I know our businesses will greatly appreciate your support."

One business which has battled back with Scottish Government support is Dunfermline-based comic book shop Little Shop of Heroes.

Despite the best efforts of customers – and the flexibility of their landlord and suppliers – it realised they wouldn’t survive without significant external help.

Owner, Alby Grainger, said, “Without the support of the Scottish Government, the family that has emerged around the shop would be gone, our suppliers would have one fewer customer, and more than eight years of work would have been for nought.

“To us, ‘Little Shop of Heroes’ is more than a shop. Its loss would have left an irreplaceable space in our lives, a space of community, friendship and hope.”

