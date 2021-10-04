Scottish housebuilder lodges plans for new development in Fife town

The private housing will be built on land south of Laurence Park in Kinglassie if Fife councillors give it the go-ahead.

Quale Homes is behind the Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) submitted to the local authority.

The company currently has developments in Thornton, Lower Largo, Leven and Glenrothes.

New homes planned for Kinglassie

In Kinglassie, it proposed to build a range of private and affordable homes.

It has over 40 years of Scottish house building experience, and its websites says it delivers “the finest quality family homes throughout Scotland.”

As part of the design process, its agents are holding a virtual online public event to show the final proposals and get local feedback.

It takes place between Friday, November 12 and 19.

Any comments made can be considered as part of the discussion on the planning application which will come before councillors for a decision in due course.

