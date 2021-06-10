Scottish kitchen brand Kitchens International with six showrooms acquired by Fife timber firm

The kitchen retailer will join the JDS portfolio of brands, which comprise MGM Timber, Donaldson Timber Engineering, James Donaldson Timber, James Donaldson Insulation, Smith & Frater, Rowan Manufacturing and Nu-Style Products.

Financial details have not been disclosed.

Kitchens International has six showrooms across Scotland as well as a contract fitting division. It will “strategically and operationally” complement the current JDS retail and manufacturing portfolio,.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Donaldson, chief executive of JDS, and Gerry Watson, MD of Kitchens International. Picture: McAteer Photograph

Andrew Donaldson, chief executive of Glenrothes-based James Donaldson & Sons, which has been operating in Fife for 160 years, said: “It is a privilege to welcome the Kitchens International Ltd family to our Donaldson family. We anticipate exciting times ahead both within the kitchen market and its associated interiors including bathrooms, bedrooms and home offices.

“Adding the Kitchens International brand to our current portfolio will yield strong synergistic opportunities for both businesses.

“As always, the most important thing will be people and we are looking forward to working with Kitchens International across both the board and full team. Together, as one family, we are well placed to build our kitchen and interiors business for the future.”

Gerry Watson, managing director of Kitchens International, added: “Over the past 27 years we are proud to have grown Kitchens International to become a leading UK kitchen brand and are excited that our next growth chapter will be as part of the James Donaldson group.

“With shared values and vision, together we can provide greater opportunity for all our brand community; our staff, our brand ambassadors and our suppliers.”

A message from the Editor: