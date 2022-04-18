Scottish Water bids to upgrade Kirkcaldy water treatment plant

Plans have been revealed to upgrade Kirkcaldy’s water treatment plant.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:19 pm

The Pathhead site is the subject of a new planning application from Scottish Water to Fife Council.

It wants permission to replace its temporary chemical dosing kit with new permanent systems.

They are used for a variety of applications - including sulphate and odour control chemicals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Scottish Water's treatment plant in Kirkcaldy

Scottish Water said the current set up was not compliant with its standards.

Read More

Read More
New homes planned for disused car workshop in Fife town

It a supporting statement, it said: “Following a recent review of assets, Scottish Water recognised the need to address the fleet of temporary chemical dosing installations that are used within the wastewater treatment works estate.”

The company wants to install permanent systems where the chemical need is long term.

This will also allow Scottish Water to manage the ownership and data management of the system.

The company’s statement added: “These works are essential to enable Scottish Water to maintain effective operation of the wastewater treatment works.

The waterworks are situated off The Path.

Scottish WaterKirkcaldyFife Council