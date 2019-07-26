Screwfix to open new Fife store

Trade retailer Screwfix is set to open its new store in Cupar on August 1 at Prestonhall Industrial Estate in Cupar.

The new branch has created six new jobs in the area and will help local tradespeople get what they need as quickly as possible to get the job done.

Tradespeople and DIYers are all invited to attend the special weekend and can demonstrate their professional skills in a free-to-enter competition. The winner will receive a £150 gift card.

Throughout the store’s celebration period from August 1-4, Screwfix will offer a 10 per cent discount on all product ranges.

Margaret Johnstone, store manager, believes the store’s convenient location, wide product range and ability to provide a click and collect service in as little as one minute from ordering, is a real bonus to local tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts, who need to get jobs done quickly, affordably and right first time.

She added: “I’m confident we’ve got a great location here in Cupar. My team and I have been getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and we look forward to supporting them in their busy lives, with a focus on customer service.”

The brand’s products are also available online at www.screwfix.com, on mobiles or by calling 03330 112112.