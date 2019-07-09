ScS unveils job opportunities at new Kirkcaldy store

Sofa and carpet retailer, ScS, is counting down to the launch of its new Kirkcaldy store.

The UK chain is opening at Fife Retail Park on the outskirts of town.

The doors to the store are due to open in September.

ScS is investing around £1m in the development which will create ten jobs.

David Knight, Chief Executive at ScS, said: “Our new opening and investment in our Kirkcaldy location means more people can look forward to exploring the fantastic value and choice we have in-store including sofas, recliners, corner groups and more, as well as a great range of carpets, rugs and flooring.

“We are also thrilled to be able to generate a range of exciting and rewarding career opportunities, in a mixture of sales and management roles which we are currently recruiting for.”

For details on how to apply go HERE https://scsjobs.co.uk/.