Plans to create a new self storage business in Kirkcaldy have been given the go-ahead by Fife Council.

Keepsafe Self Storage has secured planning permission to develop an empty site on the corner of Hendry Road and Hayfield Industrial Estate, and it will see around 125 storage containers installed.

A subsidiary of Perth based Castlecroft Group, the company specialises in external self storage units for both business and personal customers, and eyed up a move to the Lang Toun after successful launches in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline.

Keepsafe was the first to pioneer “drive up” - the ability to obtain vehicle access to your storage unit thereby allowing easy loading and unloading. The Hayfield development will include 127 storage containers, plus an office and parking, all within a secured perimeter.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application to the local authority, said: “An increase in demand, particularly over the last 10 years, for self storage has seen the company grow given the nature of service it provides.

"The site layout and product Keepsafe over means that customers have 24 hour, seven day-a-week access to their storage unit enclosed by secure fencing, security systems and lighting.

"This site would sit well within the existing industrial estate context and compliment the surrounding land uses.”

The land has sat empty since 2002 and all buildings on it long since demolished. A new access from Hayfield Place is proposed, and the site will be covered by 24/7 CCTV.