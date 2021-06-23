SEPA monitors in Fife towns as Mossmorran re-starts

The work was designed to improve the reliability of the site, and reduce impact of flaring which has been a hugely contentious issue with local communities.

Now, SEPA - the Scottish Environment Protection Agency - has said its teams will be in local towns to monitor the work, and verify the new flare tip installation meets permit requirements.

Air quality and noise monitoring will continue throughout.

Fife Ethylene Plant, Mossmorran

Terry A’Hearn, chief executive, said of the refurbishment: : “We’re pleased to see the installation of the noise reducing flare tip we required through a variation to the site’s permit.

"This is a major milestone on the pathway to compliance, but is just one important step towards a future with less flaring and less impact for communities when flaring is required. We will be closely monitoring how the restart is carried out."

Mr A’Hearn said Fife communities “have the right to a future where flaring is the exception rather than routine” adding: “Robust regulation takes time but through our work, and the significant investment by site operators, a clear pathway to compliance is now in sight for local communities who can be assured of our continued vigilance over this important period and beyond.”

SEPA also continues to progress recommendations from the Irish EPA’s which will see the regulator’s programme of environmental monitoring extended with community participation in its design, alongside enhanced visibility of regulatory monitoring results and investment in a refreshed online community information hub.

