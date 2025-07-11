SEPHRA announced as away shirt sponsor for Raith Rovers FC

SEPHRA Europe Ltd has today announced an exciting new partnership with Raith Rovers FC, which will see it become the new away strip sponsor for the coming 2025-2026 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sponsorship marks a fresh chapter for both the club, and SEPHRA Europe Ltd, a local business headquartered in Kirkcaldy, with global reach, specialising in chocolate fountains, popcorn equipment and catering supplies.

“We are absolutely delighted that SEPHRA Europe Ltd is the new away sponsor of Raith Rovers Football Club,” said David Archer, Managing Director of SEPHRA Europe. “As a company rooted in the local community, it’s a proud and meaningful partnership. Personally, as a lifelong Rovers fan, I'm honoured to support a club with such a rich history and passionate fanbase.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEPHRA has already seen strong engagement from supporters through its popular popcorn, the country’s favourite tubbed popcorn, now available at Starks Park kiosk’s.

David at the Club with one of the Raith Rovers players

Raith Rovers was the first football team to introduce Sephra Popcorn to its snack offering for fans, with other football clubs soon following, including Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee FC, and Dundee United FC. The popcorn even made the bold move into the English Premiership, by brokering a deal with Manchester City FC.

To mark the new sponsorship with Raith Rovers SEPHRA will be launching a brand new, specially branded popcorn tub for the 2025-2026 season.

“We've been thrilled with the response to the sale of our popcorn on match days,” David Archer added. “Already having a strong retail presence across the UK, with supermarkets such as Asda and Morrisons selling our popcorn, it’s been extremely beneficial to move into the football stadia market. This new branded tub is a fun way to celebrate the new strip, whilst connecting even more with fans as part of their Match Day experience. We're proud to back the Rovers, and wish the team every success for the coming season.”

Further details: www.sephra.com and www.sephrapopcorn.com.