SEPHRA announced as away shirt sponsor for Raith Rovers FC
The sponsorship marks a fresh chapter for both the club, and SEPHRA Europe Ltd, a local business headquartered in Kirkcaldy, with global reach, specialising in chocolate fountains, popcorn equipment and catering supplies.
“We are absolutely delighted that SEPHRA Europe Ltd is the new away sponsor of Raith Rovers Football Club,” said David Archer, Managing Director of SEPHRA Europe. “As a company rooted in the local community, it’s a proud and meaningful partnership. Personally, as a lifelong Rovers fan, I'm honoured to support a club with such a rich history and passionate fanbase.”
SEPHRA has already seen strong engagement from supporters through its popular popcorn, the country’s favourite tubbed popcorn, now available at Starks Park kiosk’s.
Raith Rovers was the first football team to introduce Sephra Popcorn to its snack offering for fans, with other football clubs soon following, including Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee FC, and Dundee United FC. The popcorn even made the bold move into the English Premiership, by brokering a deal with Manchester City FC.
To mark the new sponsorship with Raith Rovers SEPHRA will be launching a brand new, specially branded popcorn tub for the 2025-2026 season.
“We've been thrilled with the response to the sale of our popcorn on match days,” David Archer added. “Already having a strong retail presence across the UK, with supermarkets such as Asda and Morrisons selling our popcorn, it’s been extremely beneficial to move into the football stadia market. This new branded tub is a fun way to celebrate the new strip, whilst connecting even more with fans as part of their Match Day experience. We're proud to back the Rovers, and wish the team every success for the coming season.”
Further details: www.sephra.com and www.sephrapopcorn.com.