‘Serious interest’ from housebuilders to develop former paper mill site

The company behind the £250 million regeneration of the former Tullis Russell paper mill site has revealed it already has five housebuilders showing ‘serious interest’.

As we revealed last week, Barton Willmore’s application in principle for the 130-acre Glenrothes site on behalf of Advance Construction (GD) has been given the green light by Fife Council.

The residential-led mixed-use development is expected to deliver up to 850 new homes (including 85 affordable homes), a care home and retirement village, as well as commercial, retail and leisure space.

It is anticipated that 300 jobs will be created during construction and 800 permanent jobs once work is complete.

Advance Construction (GD) – a partnership between McGill’s Buses owners Sandy and James Easdale and Advance Construction – will oversee the development over the next decade.

The Glenrothes project is one of a number of joint ventures between the parties, with similar plans for the former IBM site near Greenock also unveiled.

Sandy Easdale said: “This development has the power to transform Glenrothes and breathe new life into the local economy.

“We want to see lasting benefits to the region from this development and the improvements to the road network, especially at the Cadham junction, will be positive for existing residents and businesses.

“Our project team, led by experts at Advance Construction, will be undertaking groundworks and civil engineering work on the site, but we will be working in conjunction with leading housebuilders to create high quality residential units.

“We have already had five housebuilders from across the UK expressing serious interest in the site and we expect this number to increase over the next few months.

“This is going to be an exceptional development with great transport and leisure options and there is great anticipation about what it will deliver for the region’s bright future.”

Seamus Shields, owner of Advance Construction, added: “Advance Construction has extensive experience in delivering large-scale projects and this is one that we’re excited about getting underway knowing the demand that exists for new homes and jobs in the area.

“We remain committed to working with local residents and businesses as the construction gets underway and we start to deliver the concept that promises to rejuvenate this landmark site.”