Seven businesses from one town among Fife contenders at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2025

Seventeen Fife businesses are hoping for awards success in 2025 after being revealed as finalists in the Scottish Independent Retail Awards – and seven of them are in the same town.

The awards, which recognise small businesses in communities across Scotland that supply amazing customer service and unique experiences to their clients, are set to take place at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel in March.

And among those who will be hoping to take home an award on the night are a number of local businesses including an incredible seven in Burntisland.

Those Burntisland businesses in the running this year are Wildbells in the Florist of the Year category; Call Clean for Dry Cleaners of the Year; Tom Courts is up for Butcher of the Year; Macauley’s Fruit and Veg Merchant is a finalist in the Fresh Produce Provider of the Year category; and C Sinclair is in the running for Fishmonger of the Year.

The thriving nature of Burntisland's High Street is evident as seven local businesses are shortlisted in the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2025.

The Cromwell Kitchen is also up for Eatery of the Year and The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company is on the shortlist for Independent Pet Suppliers Store of the Year.

It’s not the first time the coastal town has seen many of its independent businesses recognised at the awards with eight shortlisted in 2024.

Two of them – Wildbells and The Cromwell Kitchen – brought home their awards and will be hoping for another win this year. The Cromwell Kitchen has won the Eatery of the Year award for the last two years so will be hoping for third time lucky.

Last year C Sinclair and The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company received Highly Commended awards so will be hoping for success again in 2025.

But it’s not just Burntisland businesses who have secured places as finalists. There are others from across the Kingdom.

The other Fife finalists at the awards for 2025 are Charmed Willow Flowers in Glenrothes (Florist of the Year); Gibbles in Anstruther (Gift Retailer of the Year); Toppings Book Shop in St Andrews (Bookshop of the Year); The Cafe @ Number 16 in Aberdour (Coffee Shop of the Year); St Andrews Wine Company (Specialist Drink Retailer of the Year); Grabbit Pets and Reptile in Lochgelly (Independent Pet Suppliers of the Year); Shmooz in Dunfermline (Menswear Retailer of the Year); Carpet & Flooring Store in Rosyth (Flooring Retailer of the Year); JCM Beauty in Kinghorn (Beauty Salon of the Year) and Premier Smeaton Stores in Kirkcaldy (Convenience Retailer of the year).