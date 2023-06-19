Seven businesses in one Fife town shortlisted in the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023

Tom Courts Burntisland Butchers is in the running for Butcher of the Year at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The awards, which are now in their tenth year, celebrate the remarkable achievements of independent retailers across Scotland who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity and outstanding customer service.

Of the 26 Fife businesses to have made the shortlist, seven of them are based in Burntisland.

The town has a thriving High Street that is known for its choice of independent retailers for both locals and visitors.

Calum Sinclair of C. Sinclair fish merchants in Burntisland. The business is up for Fishmonger of the Year in the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023. (Pic: submitted)

Those in the running for the 2023 awards from Burntisland are Tom Courts Butcher in the Butcher of the Year category; Macauley’s Fruit and Veg Merchant for Fresh Produce Provider of the Year and C. Sinclair Fresh Fish Merchants for Fishmonger of the Year.

The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company has been shortlisted in the Independent Pet Supplies Store of the Year category and in the running for the Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year award is JCM Beauty Studio.

Novelli’s is up for Coffee Shop of the Year (Central), while The Cromwell Kitchen is a finalist in the Eatery of the Year (Central) category.

Elsewhere in Fife, Kirkcaldy has six businesses shortlisted in the awards. On the Upside is in the running for the Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year award and Strange Ray Vintage is hoping to scoop the Women’s Fashion Boutique of the Year title.

In the Bespoke Retailer of the Year (Central) category, 4eyedimensions have been shortlisted.

Both Serendipi-Tea and Kangus Coffee House are up for Coffee Shop of the Year (Central), while The Waterfront Restaurant is in the running for Eatery of the Year (Central)

The other businesses from across the Kingdom shortlisted are: Shmooz, Dunfermline (Menswear Retailer of the Year); The Madhouse Bakery (Bakery of the Year Central); Allure Couture Hair and Beauty, Glenrothes (Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year central); Elegance Beauty Lounge by Shelli Stroud, Leven (Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year Central); Sanctury Hair and Nails, Dunfermline (Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year Central); Magpie and Marigold, Aberdour (Florist of the Year Central); Charmed Willow Flowers, Glenrothes (Florist of the Year Central); The Boudingait, Cupar (Coffee Shop of the Year – Central); The Courtyard, Cupar (Eatery of the Year – Central); The Wee Restaurant, Inverkeithing (Eatery of the Year – Central);The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar (Eatery of the Year – Central); Boat Brae, Newport on Tay (Eatery of the Year – Central) and The Dory Bistro and Gallery, Anstruther (Eatery of the Year – Central).

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow on Monday, July 10.