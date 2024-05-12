Seven shops in Glenrothes precinct put up for sale at £40,000 each

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of seven shops in a Glenrothes precinct have been put up for sale.

The units in Woodside are being offered at just £40,000 each - or can be bought en masse for £250,000.

They have been put on the market by commercial property firm, Vanderwald. Existing tenants in the shops are not affected by the sale. The seven ground floor units are offered as “an excellent investment opportunity” in one of the town’s long-standing precincts.

