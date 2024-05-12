Seven shops in Glenrothes precinct put up for sale at £40,000 each

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th May 2024, 18:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A total of seven shops in a Glenrothes precinct have been put up for sale.

The units in Woodside are being offered at just £40,000 each - or can be bought en masse for £250,000.

They have been put on the market by commercial property firm, Vanderwald. Existing tenants in the shops are not affected by the sale. The seven ground floor units are offered as “an excellent investment opportunity” in one of the town’s long-standing precincts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shops sit below flats which are not part of the sale, and each has a large glass frontage. The selling agent said: “Occupiers close by include a Woodside Community Centre, Aldi and a range of local businesses.”

Related topics:GlenrothesAldi

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.