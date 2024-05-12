Seven shops in Glenrothes precinct put up for sale at £40,000 each
A total of seven shops in a Glenrothes precinct have been put up for sale.
The units in Woodside are being offered at just £40,000 each - or can be bought en masse for £250,000.
They have been put on the market by commercial property firm, Vanderwald. Existing tenants in the shops are not affected by the sale. The seven ground floor units are offered as “an excellent investment opportunity” in one of the town’s long-standing precincts.
The shops sit below flats which are not part of the sale, and each has a large glass frontage. The selling agent said: “Occupiers close by include a Woodside Community Centre, Aldi and a range of local businesses.”
