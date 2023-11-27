Shoppers urged to shop local to win their dream Christmas with the Fife Gift Card

Fife shoppers are being given the chance to win their dream Christmas with the Fife Gift Card.

The Win Your Dream Christmas competition is offering Fifers the chance to bag a £1000 Fife Gift Card to spend with over 150 local businesses in the Kingdom.

Research from the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card shows that the festive atmosphere is what many people (40 per cent) say they love most about Christmas, followed by festive events and activities (33 per cent), presents (15 per cent) and the food and drink (12 per cent).

Through the Win Your Dream Christmas competition, one lucky winner will win a Fife Gift Card worth £1000 to enjoy their favourite things this Christmas.

Ross Macauley of Macauley's Fruit and Veg Merchant in Burntisland is one of the local businesses supporting the Fife Gift Card. (pic: Fife Council)

The Fife Gift Card, which is part of the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card concept, can be spent with over 150 local businesses including shops, restaurants and attractions, giving people an easy way to support local.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “We’re fortunate in Fife to have lots of businesses providing a great range of goods and services to local communities. We’re supporting the Win Your Dream Christmas in Fife, giving someone the opportunity to enjoy the best that Fife has to offer. With a £1000 Fife Gift Card prize you could buy unique gifts for family and friends from local businesses, buy your Christmas meat, fruit and veg from local butchers and grocers. Everything you need for a dream Christmas is right here in Fife.”

With festive brunches, tasty treats, family lunches and of course tucking into Christmas dinner all part of feeling festive, there are many local businesses who can help to facilitate them. One such business is the award winning greengrocers, Macauley’s Fruit and Veg Merchant in Burntisland – and they are one of those supporting the gift card.

Owner Ross Macauley said: “Fife’s Love Local Gift Card is the ideal gift for supporting local businesses, local manufacturers and local producers. Macauley’s Fruit and Veg is involved in Love Local because, now, more than ever, it is so important to shop local. We source a wide range of the finest quality fresh fruit and vegetables daily from Scotland’s fruit market, local farms and growers. Love Local is a great initiative and gives people variety of where to shop and how to use their card. Local businesses create diversity and are so good for our local economy and community.”