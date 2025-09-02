Signature blend a decade in the making is milestone for Fife's Kingsbarns Distillery

A Fife distillery has released a new signature blend which has been a decade in the making.

St Andrews-based Kingsbarns Distillery has launched Kingsbarns 10-year-old, its latest age statement whisky.

For ten years, the distillery has been perfecting crafting a signature style defined by local roots, careful distilling, and a long-term vision, helping to fly the flag for the Lowland region.

William Wemyss, director said: “Ten years ago, Kingsbarns was an ambitious vision. To now unveil our first 10-year-old single malt is not just a personal milestone, but a moment of celebration for everyone who has supported us on this journey.

William and Isabella Wemyss with the Kingsbarns 10-year-old whisky (Pic: Submitted)

“Our aim from the beginning was to create a light, elegant Lowland-style whisky that spoke to its East Coast origins. This expression is proof that patience and precision has paid off. It’s a dram we’re immensely proud to share.

“It’s been an incredible first ten years, but we’re only just getting started. With our new warehouses up and running, we’re excited to keep flying the flag for Lowland whisky, and to keep exploring new flavours and expressions that show just how special our spirit can be.”

Siblings William and Isabella Wemyss began their venture into the world of spirits in 2005 with the creation of Wemyss Malts, laying the foundations for what would become Wemyss Family Spirits, an independent, family-owned drinks company.

Today, its portfolio includes Wemyss Malts, Darnley’s Gin, and Kingsbarns single malt.

Their passion for whisky took a defining step in 2014 with the opening of Kingsbarns – a small, independently run distillery and visitor destination near the village of the same name.

Isabella Wemyss, blender, said: “I’ve been with Kingsbarns since day one, shaping our spirit and choosing the casks we believed would let it shine. To see that vision now bottled as our first 10-year-old is incredibly special.

“We’ve always had a clear idea of the whisky we wanted to make - light, elegant and true to its Lowland roots - and we’ve never strayed from that.

“This release brings it all together. Matured predominantly in ex-Bourbon barrels with a touch of STR wine casks, the whisky is soft and balanced with summer fruits and vanilla, offering a greater depth, richness and complexity that only time can deliver.”

“For us, this is just the beginning. I’m hugely proud of what our team has achieved and excited for where the next ten years will take us.”