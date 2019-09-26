‘Significant growth’ over 40 years for Kingdom Housing

Kingdom Housing Association tenants, members and guests gathered at Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline last week for its AGM.

The event celebrated the successes of the association during its 40th anniversary year.

Bill Banks, chief exec utive, said: “Kingdom has grown significantly since it was established.

The first project was a 16 unit project in Dunfermline and the organisation has gone on to provide more than 5000 new affordable homes.”

The organisation employs 425 staff across the Kingdom Group and is an accredited Living Wage Employer.”

Guests heard about the £85m Private Placement loan secured, the £51m invested in new homes during 2018/19 and the groundbreaking homelessness and employment project, The Naumann Initiative.

Mr Banks added: “Whilst our core objectives relate to the provision, management and maintenance of affordable housing, Kingdom’s mission is to provide more than a home.

“This has been achieved through a diverse range of services and projects we have provided over the years, including support and care, small repairs services, care and repair, advice and assistance services to tenants and employability services. “

Freya Lees, Kingdom’s chairman also looked ahead, adding: “We are continually looking at ways to improve our services to customers and our communities .

“For many years we have worked collaboratively with other partners. I am pleased to announce that Kingdom Housing Association and Ore Valley Housing Association have entered into early discussions to establish if a closer working arrangement could deliver mutual benefits for both organisations and our tenants.

It’s still early days, however we have appointed advisors to assist us in considering the options which may range from closer working, such as sharing services, through to a more formal constitutional partnership.”

Freya added “we also have a long relationship of joint working with Fairfield Housing Co-operative, in Perth and Fairfield and Kingdom have agreed to explore a shared services collaborative partnership, building on the current and historic partnership arrangements”