Silver anniversary for Fife recruitment business as turnover nudges £1m

A Fife recruitment company has marked its 25th anniversary.

Driver Hire Fife is one of seven franchises owned by Darrin Gibb and it has a four-person team based in Glenrothes.

The business has gone from strength to strength; turnover during the financial year 2024/25 was just shy of £1m. Mr Gibb also owns franchises across Scotland and the north of England under the umbrella of Motherwell-based Wilson Gibb Management Services (WGMS).

The combined turnover has grown to well in excess of £7m with the eight offices employing 40 staff, and regularly finding work for around 5,000 temporary drivers and other transport and logistics staff.

Mr Gibb said: “We always aim to deliver on what we promise. That means being level and upfront with our customers.

"I also firmly believe that being a franchise – and therefore an owner-operated business – gives us more drive and attention to detail. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of the Driver Hire franchise network.

"The team at WGMS are excited and looking forward to continuing to meet the needs of all our customers.”