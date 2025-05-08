Silver anniversary for Fife recruitment business as turnover nudges £1m

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 8th May 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:28 BST
From left: Chris Chidley (CEO, Driver Hire), Rachael McWilliams (Wilson Gibb Management Services), Sharon Gray (Manager, Edinburgh West), Charli Cumming (Driver Hire Fife), Suzanne Smith (Driver Hire Fife & Grangemouth), Simon Johnston (Driver Hire’s Franchised Network Development Director) (Pic: Submitted)From left: Chris Chidley (CEO, Driver Hire), Rachael McWilliams (Wilson Gibb Management Services), Sharon Gray (Manager, Edinburgh West), Charli Cumming (Driver Hire Fife), Suzanne Smith (Driver Hire Fife & Grangemouth), Simon Johnston (Driver Hire’s Franchised Network Development Director) (Pic: Submitted)
From left: Chris Chidley (CEO, Driver Hire), Rachael McWilliams (Wilson Gibb Management Services), Sharon Gray (Manager, Edinburgh West), Charli Cumming (Driver Hire Fife), Suzanne Smith (Driver Hire Fife & Grangemouth), Simon Johnston (Driver Hire’s Franchised Network Development Director) (Pic: Submitted)
A Fife recruitment company has marked its 25th anniversary.

Driver Hire Fife is one of seven franchises owned by Darrin Gibb and it has a four-person team based in Glenrothes.

The business has gone from strength to strength; turnover during the financial year 2024/25 was just shy of £1m. Mr Gibb also owns franchises across Scotland and the north of England under the umbrella of Motherwell-based Wilson Gibb Management Services (WGMS).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The combined turnover has grown to well in excess of £7m with the eight offices employing 40 staff, and regularly finding work for around 5,000 temporary drivers and other transport and logistics staff.

Mr Gibb said: “We always aim to deliver on what we promise. That means being level and upfront with our customers.

"I also firmly believe that being a franchise – and therefore an owner-operated business – gives us more drive and attention to detail. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of the Driver Hire franchise network.

"The team at WGMS are excited and looking forward to continuing to meet the needs of all our customers.”

Related topics:FifeGlenrothesMotherwellEnglandScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice