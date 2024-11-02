A Fife property company has scooped four honours at the ESTAS - the property sector’s most prestigious awards.

Cupar-based Fife Properties did the double again, gaining silver for the ‘Best Estate Agency in Scotland’ and ‘Best Letting Agency in Scotland’ - and were number one in Fife again for sales and lettings. at the customer service awards.

The winners were announced by TV property presenter Phil Spencer at the Grosvenor House in London in front of 1000 of the UK’s top property professionals.

The awards, now in their 21 st year, are powered by The ESTAS own customer review platform which recognises the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on service.

From left: Craig McNally, Sophie Gibbens (estate agents), Richard Cook ( lettings director), Susan Paterson (office manager) and letting agent Kerin Marshall.(Pic : Submitted)

Jim Parker, managing director of the Fife Properties Group said, “Once again we are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS for the fifth time in a row. Doing the double in Scotland and the double in Fife for sales and lettings means so much to us and acknowledges the efforts our world class team put in every day, as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. We have always been very proud of our personal service, and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”

Richard Cook, lettings director, added:, “It’s fantastic that once again we are recognised by our landlords for our commitment to customer service and getting results, especially with our new investors service. I’ve always maintained that by exceeding our customers’ expectations that reward will follow and being voted Fife’s No.1 Letting Agent for the 14 th time is an exceptional achievement.”

Phil Spencer, who has hosted the ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 told the audience: “The ESTAS is a community of likeminded property professionals all focused on one mission – to deliver the best possible service they can time and time again to their clients. You’ve all been incredibly brave with your businesses; by joining our community you’ve declared your intentions to provide the highest standards of service, an you’re prepared to prove it.”