T Best Western Plus Keavil House Hotel, near Dunfermline, has been bought by Buxani Hotels Pte Limited, the hospitality arm of the family office, Buxani Group. The 70-bedroom hotel and leisure spa will be managed by Compass Hospitality UK Limited, which currently manages 20 hotels across the UK.

The four-star Keavil House Hotel was built in the mid 19th Century as a country house and then converted to a hotel in the early 1980s. It is set within 12-acres and has been extended over the years by the current owners to include a health club and spa, and the Elgin Suite for large functions and weddings. Having owned the hotel since 1988, the owners are looking forward to retirement as this completes the sell off of their portfolio.

Gary Witham, hotel director of Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said, “Whilst having the heart of a country house, this is a thoroughly modern and successful hotel which will continue to thrive and is a great credit to the owners who have developed it over the last 35 years of ownership.”

Keavil House Hotel is under new ownership (Pic: Submitted)

Kishore Buxani, chief executive of Buxani Group, added: “We are extremely pleased to add the Best Western Plus Keavil House Hotel to our existing portfolio of hotels in the UK. This demonstrates our continued interest, commitment and confidence in the UK hospitality sector, and we hope to grow our UK footprint even further.”