Six Fife businesses celebrate success at the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023
The annual awards ceremony, now in its fourth year, took place in Glasgow on Monday, January 8 and celebrated culinary excellence and cultural diversity within the Asian food industry.
There were double celebrations for the team at Namaste Indian Restaurant in Dunfermline when they were named as the Best of Fife at the awards, as well as being Highly Commended in the Outstanding Asian Restaurant of the Year category.
Dunfermline’s Koku Shi was the runner up in the Best of Fife category, securing a Highly Commended.
Koku Shi’s sister restaurant in Kirkcaldy brought home the title of Japanese Restaurant of the Year.
CombiniCo in St Andrews won the category for Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year; while Udon Thai Street Food in Leven was named Thai Restaurant of the Year.
Cupar’s Mystic Dragon was runner up, receiving a Highly Commended, in the Asian Street Food of the Year category.
The awards, organised by Oceanic Consulting, see winners represent a diverse array of flavours and culinary techniques that have become an integral part of the Asian gastronomic landscape.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023 said: “It was another excellent event and we’re proud to be able to shine a spotlight on the trailblazers who enrich our culinary experience every day. We want to congratulate all our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishment.”