Six new homes in Glenrothes handed over

They have now been handed over to Fife Housing Association Alliance partner, Glen Housing Association.

The new homes have been partly funded through Scottish Government grant. An additional facility has been completed for Glen Housing Association for use by Aberlour Childcare Trust which will provide a residential short breaks service for the 37 disabled children.

The £1.6m development at Wilmington Drive, built by Campion Homes, provides a mix of high-quality, energy-efficient cottage flats and bungalows.

The new homes in Wilmington Drive, Glenrothes

Anne Dickie, Glen’s director said, “It’s been a pleasure, and also no small challenge, for all of us at Glen, Kingdom and Campion to design and build these wonderful new homes for so many children and young people supported by Aberlour.

“To know that these properties will help them to live their lives to the full and enable young people to become more independent is very encouraging”

