Sixteen Fife businesses among the finalists in The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023

The awards, which will take place in October, celebrate those who bring delicious dishes into homes across the country. The awards will recognise those who are the real masters in their category, covering all styles of takeaway cuisine.

In the running for Fish n Chips Takeaway of the Year for the central region are Anstruther Fish Bar, The Wee Chippy, Anstruther and Toby’s Fish and Chip Shop, Thornton; while Dunfermline’s Jim Jack’s Fish and Chips; Armando’s Fish Bar, Gennaro’s Fish Bar and Fish and Frites, Markinch are in the category’s south east region.

Two Kirkcaldy takeaways have been shortlisted for Kebab Takeaway of the Year (central) – Jonaldo’s Kebab House and Cobana Takeaway. Tony’s Turkish Kebab in Leslie is in the south east region. Dave’s Shorehead Pizza Parlour in Leven is up for the Pizza Takeaway of the Year (Central), with On a Roll in Leven shortlisted for Roll Bar of the Year.

The finalists of The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 have been announced. (Pic: National World)

Rocca Italian Deli in St Andrews has been shortlisted for two awards this year – Deli of the Year (Central) and Breakfast Takeaway of the Year. The Bean Deli in Kirkcaldy and Elie Deli, Elie are finalists for Deli of the Year (South East). In the Street Food Trailer of the Year category, Salt and Pine at Tentsmuir and the Screaming Peacock in Newburgh are both vying for the award.

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony in Glasgow on October 16.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 said: “Takeaways have been around for a long time and are the very backbone of the local community and economy. The awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.