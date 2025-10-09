Slater and Gordon latest’s office move in Edinburgh

Situated in an historic heritage location, 8 Charlotte Square is Slater and Gordon’s newest home for their Edinburgh office.

The stunning Georgian townhouse is part of the award-winning Charlotte Square Collection, a portfolio of twenty-three exceptional properties within Edinburgh’s prime business address.

The national law firm has already achieved two successful office moves in the past year; to the newly renovated workspace ‘The Plaza’ in Liverpool, as well as Egerton House, where the Wirral team’s new office overlooks the Egerton Docks.

Only a stone’s throw away from Edinburgh Castle, the new location for their Edinburgh colleagues is Slater and Gordon's latest investment towards enhancing their service offering across Scotland.

With its rich heritage and unique architectural features, there is no doubt that Charlotte Square offers unparalleled accessibility and visibility, making it a prime spot for the firm’s clients and colleagues.

Slater and Gordon has been providing legal services across the UK since 2012, with their Scotland office providing bespoke advice towards personal injury, medical negligence and employment claims.

The firm is set to open its doors in Charlotte Square from November 2025. Until then, Slater and Gordon’s Edinburgh team will continue their legal support services in One Lochrin Square.

The Edinburgh team is excited to be at the heart of the city centre, ready to make the most of everything this exceptional location has to offer.

A view inside their newest office space in 8 Charlotte Square

Stuart Cochran, Principal Lawyer and Head of Personal Injury, currently leads the Edinburgh office. His significant experience in personal injury expands across over 25 years, with recognition towards securing large compensation claims in road traffic incidents, accidents at work and industrial disease. Stuart has also been recognised in Legal 500, with previous editions stating, “Stuart provides enviable advice in complex litigation cases.”

Stuart looks forward to the new office, and adds, “I am pleased we have achieved this latest milestone, as it is a token of our hard work and drive for growth. Our team situated here in Edinburgh are truly dedicated in only providing the highest quality of legal services to the local community.

“We hope with this latest move, that we can continue to make a positive impact and connect with the community, and our charity partners even further.”

The Edinburgh office have been supporting local charities including Richmond’s Hope and Cerebral Palsy Scotland in providing legal advice to those affected by personal injury and medical negligence.

Madelene Holdsworth, Managing Director of Specialist Legal Services at Slater and Gordon, adds, “Charlotte Square is rich with history and a beautifully refurbished office space. We chose this location to allow our clients to feel further connected to our services and enjoy the highest quality visitor experience.

“Equally, this unique space is further beneficial for our Edinburgh colleagues, where its accessibility, modernised facilities and character will ultimately provide a more comfortable and rewarding workplace experience.”