SNP motion to spotlight “important” Fife distilling industry and “damaging” duty increases

The motion will go before full council at Fife House on Thursday.

Fife SNP group councillors will argue this week that the UK’s planned alcohol tax increases could cause “huge damage” to distilleries, pubs, and bottlers in the Kingdom.

SNP group councillors will push Fife Council to recognise the importance of the distilling industry to the Kingdom and Scotland – and to ask Westminster to reverse planned increases to alcohol duties in the new year.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a 1.7 per cent duty decrease on draught products sold in pubs and bars as part of the Labour Government’s budget proposals in October, but this relief will not help Scotch Whisky or other spirits.

In fact, it proposed to increase duty on other types of alcohol by the retail price inflation (RPI) rate of 2.7 per cent from February 1, 2025. The announcement comes on top of a 10.1 per cent duty hike introduced in August 2023 by the previous Tory government.

SNP Councillor David Alexander (Leven, Kennoway and Largo) has submitted a motion to full council asking members to “insist” that the leader of the council write to Westminster demanding that the “hugely damaging” alcohol duty increases be reversed.

“On the campaign trail Labour pledged to ‘back the scotch whisky industry to the hilt,’” Cllr Alexander’s motion stated.

“Instead the government has broken this promise and slammed even more duty on spirits. This betrayal will leave a bitter taste for drinkers and pubs, while jeopardising jobs and investment across Scotland.”

The Fife SNP motion would see councillors recognise the “huge importance of distilling and bottling to many parts of Fife” including Guardbridge, Newburgh, Cupar, Kingsbarns, Charleston, Falkland, Cluny, Glenrothes, and Levenmouth”.

Cllr Alexander, supported by Councillor Alistair Suttie (SNP for Leven, Kennoway and Largo) will also ask councillors to note the spirits giant Diageo managing Director’s response to the increases.

“When the Managing Director of Diageo says the budget could impact jobs and investment it is wise to listen,” the motion states.

If it is approved, Cllr Alexander’s motion will “insist” that the council leader write to Sir Keir Starmer, and Rachel Reeves to highlight the “huge damage” the alcohol duty increases could do to Fife businesses – Levenmouth specifically – and “demand that the planned February increase in duty is reversed”.

The motion will be discussed in more detail by councillors from all political groups on Thursday, December 12.