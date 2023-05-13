News you can trust since 1871
Software set to revamp booking systems at Fife golf simulator with over 200 playable courses

New software is set to improve booking systems at a golf simulator business in Fife.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th May 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 11:09 BST

Golf software company, Sweetspot, is celebrating a milestone contract win after partnering with Inverkeithing based Fife Golf Studio. The model is set to revolutionise its booking platform, enabling reservations via web, app and through drop-ins.

Its dynamic pricing tool is based on supply and demand economics and can help golf courses and simulator facilities maximise profits by setting the right price at the right tee time for the right golfer. Primetime weekend tee slots will, for instance, command a higher fee than off-peak twilight golf.

Michael Annandale, director at Fife Golf Studio said: “Sweetspot’s booking system is a vast improvement on what we’re already using and brings a more positive customer journey when booking in.In addition, it’s innovative revenue management system provides data-driven customer analytics and can help drive business in the quieter hours.”

The golf simulator facility offers 239 playable coursesThe golf simulator facility offers 239 playable courses
The golf simulator facility offers 239 playable courses with real time ball flight and a hydraulic swing plate that moves in line with digitally mapped course contours. Unlike other simulators, players are required to “putt out” just like in the real game which provides a more immersive, experience.

Henrik Ahlin, chief executive of Sweetspot, underlined the importance of this Scottish business win: “Our mission is to help equip golf courses and training facilities against the problems of the future – this may include attracting new, younger members and digitising analogue booking platforms. We believe our unique blend of data-driven revenue management, automation and optimisation can combat this.”

