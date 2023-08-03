Solar farm: developer unveils public consultation plans over Lochgelly plans

The Glenniston Solar Project is a joint venture between Scottish-based renewable energy developer Locogen Ltd and Renewco Power Ltd., and could be sited near Glenniston Farm - if plans are approved by councillors.

The public consultation is the latest stage of the planning process, and takes place at 3:00pm and 7:00pm at Auchtertool Village Hall. It follows on from a public exhibition held last July and will unveil updated information to residents based on feedback and comments received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed development will have the potential to generate an estimated 52.3GWh of green energy per year, equivalent to the annual demand of around 18,000 average UK homes. In addition to the £50milion investment, the proposals include the offering of an annual community benefit of £600/MW of solar generation capacity, equating to around £23,400 per year for the lifetime of the project.

A generic image of a solar farm (Pic: Pixabay)

Locogen and Renewco Power are committed to sustainable community development and their intention is to develop the community benefit package in consultation with locals so that it best meets the needs of the local community. This annual benefit package could contribute significantly to the local community’s well-being and fund various initiatives, projects or services.

Stuart Hamilton at Locogen Ltd said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who attended our previous event and submitted comments. It was incredibly valuable to meet the local community and hear first-hand feedback on our proposals. We are looking forward to receiving additional feedback on our updated Glenniston proposals, as well as on the management and distribution of our Community Benefit offer. We are focused on a collaborative approach with local stakeholders to ensure the community benefit package best aligns with the community’s needs and requirements.”