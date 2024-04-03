Solar panels to be added to roof of Kirkcaldy soft play centre
SNRG Ltd, a renewable energy systems infrastructure company, has secured planning permission to install a 73.53 kWp roof mounted solar panel array on the top of Wonder World on St Clair Street. It will provide energy for Wonderworld, and excess energy will be supplied to the grid.
“The proposals will be of significant environmental benefit as well as economic benefit to the soft play business, supplying electricity directly to the business, in turn helping running costs,” a planning statement said.
“The panels will be positioned centrally on the roof, away from the roof edges and would be out of public view.”
The applicant said there were no “no adverse impacts” from the proposals that are aimed at supporting an existing business. Fife Council’s planning authority approved the application this week, allowing the play centre and the energy company to proceed with their plans.
