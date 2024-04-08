Specialist flooring firm lays down plans to boost workforce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fife company has enjoyed consistent annual growth since forming in the early part of 2014 and with significant projects already in the diary for 2024, the coming 12 months promise to be the busiest yet for managing director Jason Lister and his team.

A wide range of accessible sub-contractors is complemented by 18 permanent members of staff at the firm’s headquarters, with that number set to be boosted by at least another 4-5 to cope with the rising demand for its specialised services for pre-construction and construction flooring requirements.

Its pourable, non-combustible insulation delivered by the Putzmeister Transmix truck is reducing embodied carbon and saving time on projects across Scotland. This has been bolstered by a partnership with Mapei Polyglass that will see it deployed on roofs to help reduce costs and provide better insulation to this area, too.

The Transmix truck has kept ATS busy.

“We have been on an amazing journey since setting up the company,” said Mr Lister, whose floor installation teams have extensive experience with all types of screeds, resins, and UFH systems.

Rewarding

“I’m hugely grateful for all the clients who have put their trust in us and who have helped us get to this stage. Seeing the company grow as it has done since 2014 has been great.

“It’s also been really rewarding watching the development of the staff during that period. A business is nothing without its employees and we have a strong team behind us who want to better themselves.

“We will be investing significantly in more staff this year as the diary is already filling up with some exciting projects involving high-quality flooring systems. We’re looking at the possibility of 4-5 new people starting over the course of the coming months, and that figure might increase depending on how things develop.”

ATS is a licenced installer for world-leading brands such as Flowcrete, Vebro, Energystore, Cemfloor, TLA, Mapei, and Sherwin Williams among others, and services its client base throughout the UK from its headquarters in Rosyth.