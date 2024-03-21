Sponsorship boost helps young Fife ice hockey player to  European competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning Pinpoint Ltd, has sponsored Saša Cargill, to attend the EMF International Tournament in Bratislava, Slovakia, this April.

Saša will represent Scotland as part of the under-11 squad, competing in six games against teams from across Europe. Additionally, the young Fifer will play in the Scotland vs England tournament which takes place in Dumfries on June 8-9.

An accomplished ice hockey player, Saša started skating aged two. Now 10, he trains and plays for the Dundee Stars club, in addition to daily off-ice conditioning and strength work to ensure his fitness is up to scratch. He was selected to represent Scotland in the international tournament following three gruelling trials in Dumfries last year.

Sasa Cargill will travel to Slovakia for the EMF International Tournament (Pic: Submitted)

Pinpoint Ltd, the UK’s leading provider of staff alarm systems for high-risk workplaces, is supporting Saša with funding of £500 to cover his travel and accommodation expenses.

Ice hockey, despite being the most-watched indoor sport in the UK, suffers from a lack of funding, and with the cost of attending tournaments high, sponsorship support is vital. Pinpoint has a longstanding connection with the sport. John Waring, the late founder and father to the current chiefs executive, Daniel, was director of and sponsor of Fife Flyers - he was one of the businessmen who stepped in to run the club in 1996.

Daniel Waring, said: “We are happy to support Saša in attending the highly anticipated international tournament in Bratislava later this year. Ice hockey, a sport that often goes under the radar in Scotland and the wider UK, now has the chance to shine on the global stage through the team’s hard efforts.

"We wish Saša and the whole Scotland squad the very best of luck in this exciting adventure!”