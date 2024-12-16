Spotify named Britain’s most loved streaming service of 2024

New research reveals Spotify was the most used streaming service in 2024, fuelled by Gen Z listening habits and viral artists.

New analysis of Brits’ streaming habits has revealed Spotify was the most-used streaming service in 2024, with the average subscriber listening to almost 20 hours of content every month.

Young listeners are driving this trend, with 18 to 24-year-olds streaming an average of 21.7 hours of content every month in 2024 – four hours more than those aged 25 and over. A third of young Spotify subscribers listened for more than 30 hours a month.

Listeners streamed millions of artists and podcasts throughout the year. But, it was breakthrough artists and female powerhouses that had users hooked, according to Spotify data. Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist in the UK in 2024 for the second year running, whilst viral fame saw new stars, such as Sabrina Carpenter, shoot to the top of Spotify’s most-streamed list.

However, the research, conducted by ultrafast broadband provider Trooli ( https://www.trooli.com/), found that older listeners favoured Apple Music. Subscribers aged 45 and over listened to 20.5 hours of content on Apple Music per month on average, compared to just 16.3 hours on Spotify, making it the most used streaming service amongst this age group.

Meanwhile, TV streaming kept Millennials entertained in 2024. Netflix was the most popular streaming service amongst consumers aged 25 to 44, with subscribers in this age bracket enjoying 19.8 hours of film and TV every month.

UK’s most loved streaming services:

Spotify (19.5 hours per month); SKY Sports (18.6 hours per month); Netflix (18.5 hours per month); Other SKY TV channels (18.1 hours per month); Apple Music (17.9 hours per month).

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “With more streaming services to choose from than ever before, and the increasing availability of ultrafast broadband ( https://www.trooli.com/products/broadband-for-your-home), Brits have never had more options when it comes to entertainment. This can be overwhelming, but our data gives valuable insight into which streaming services offer users value for money.

“2024 was an incredible year for music, with TikTok catapulting new artists into global superstars, and Taylor Swift continuing to build her global community of fans. So, it’s no surprise Spotify came out on top as the most used streaming platform. Looking ahead, 2025 is set to be a huge year for entertainment. We can’t wait to see what it has in store.”

