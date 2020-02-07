Spud named Game Chef of the Year on fifth attempt

A chef at a St Monans restaurant has been named the UK’s Game Chef of the Year, after entering the competition for the last five years.

Spud Henderson, who is a chef at Craig Millar @ 16 West End, took the title following a tense two-and-a-half hour cook off at University College Birmingham.

Chefs from across the UK had previously showcased their dishes at regional semi finals at Leiths School of Food & Wine, London, and Ayrshire College, with eight being chosen for the final. The chefs prepared two game based dishes, one starter and one main course, for the Michelin star judging panel: Matt Abé (Restaurant Gordon Ramsay), Stephen McLaughlin (Restaurant Andrew Fairlie), Geoffrey Smeddle (The Peat Inn) and Michael Smith (Loch Bay Restaurant), led by chairman of judges Ian McAndrew (Blackaddie House Hotel).

Spud impressed the judges by tweaking his starter and taking on board advice from the judges at the semi final stage. Judges were also particularly impressed with his main course of venison wellington with three Michelin Star chef Matt Abé describing the dish as ‘fantastic’.

Judge Stephen McLaughlin said: “As shocked as he was, Spud is a very deserving winner of this year’s award. He is a great example of what hard work, determination and raw talent can achieve.”

Spud said: “I just wanted to show how much I have learned about game over the years. I just love cooking with it and a competition like this was a challenge I set to help gain experience and better myself.”