The international golf event, which took place in the Home of Golf, was crowned Outstanding Sporting Event at the Scottish Thistle Awards national final - the highest accolade in the Scottish hospitality, tourism and events sector.

After a break of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the final returned to Edinburgh International Conference Centre this month.

The Scottish Thistle Awards celebrate the very best of tourism in Scotland and the excellence that is helping to rebuild this vital part of the Scottish economy.

Presenter Jennifer Reoch, VisitScotland Director of Events Paul Bush, Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Ashley Finlay, John Epsley and JJ Chalmers. (Pic: Chris Watt Photography)

Golf’s original championship returned to the Home of Golf in July last year, a high point in Scotland’s summer of golf as one of five major golf tournaments to be staged over five consecutive weeks across four Scottish regions.

Staged by The R&A, The Open delivers an annual economic benefit of up to £100 million to its host region. The event was described as “exemplary” by the judging panel and received praise for its “visible efforts to drive forward responsible tourism events activities.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director, championships at The R&A said: “It was a wonderful celebration of golf and was attended by a record 290,000 spectators and watched by millions of fans around the world.”

Morton of Pitmilly was named best self catering accommodation experience.

The business in the East Neuk includes indoor and outdoor leisure facilities. It was commended by judges for demonstrating “good examples of adaptations and new developments that helped them to navigate through COVID.”

Eilidh Smith, director, said: “Absolutely delighted to win this accolade – would love to give a big thank you to our ‘dream team’ at Pitmilly for all their commitment and hard work, also to thank the many returning guests we welcome year or year.”

