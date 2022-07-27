St Andrews barista is crowned best in Britain by Starbucks

That’s because 21-year-old Fraser Gold, who is based at Starbucks St Andrews Market Street store, has been officially crowned this year’s UK National Barista Champion.

An annual nationwide competition that seeks to identify the leading barista talent, Starbucks Barista Championships tests top baristas from every store across all four nations, to recognise the very best in class of Starbucks coffee craft expertise.

As the UK Champion, Fraser will now spend the next few months competing against Starbucks baristas from 43 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), in the hope of being crowned the best in region, this year’s 2022 EMEA Barista Champion.

Fraser Gold, the Starbucks best barista champion.

Originally from Broxburn, Fraser joined Starbucks Market Street store in St Andrews after leaving his university course in Medicine in October 2021.

As a lifelong Starbucks fan, he was particularly intrigued by the stories behind Starbucks coffee, taking the time to learn about the craft behind each of Starbucks signature roasts before serving the hand-crafted beverages himself.

To be crowned UK winner, Fraser had to prove his expertise in tasting and identifying different Starbucks blends and their roasting profiles, detailing the different origins of Starbucks coffees around the world, as well as going head-to-head in a latte art showdown.

Britain's best barista Fraser Gold, from St Andrews, with the rest of the finalists in the Starbucks UK championship.

Competing in his first ever Starbucks Barista Championships against seasoned baristas was even more impressive as Fraser was the only finalist who had not yet been awarded Starbucks prestigious coffee master apron.

Fraser said: “Starbucks Barista Championships was an incredible experience, I never thought I was going to make it past the first stages, never mind win!

“It couldn’t have come at a better time – my confidence had taken a hit after I left university, and this was the perfect opportunity to have some fun and push myself out of my comfort zone.

“I urge all baristas to go for it when the next competition rolls around, it’s a great way to practice your craft, hone your skills in coffee-making and appreciate the art of perfecting the best flat white of your life!”

Fraser was delighted when he found out he had won the best barista title.

Ahead of the next stage of the competition, Fraser will be perfecting his latte art swan while enjoying his favourite Starbucks beverage the Blonde Roast White Chocolate Mocha, served warm with Starbucks Original Nut Blend and a wee pump of hazelnut syrup.

Alex Rayner, general manager at Starbucks UK, said: “We are really proud of all our partners (employees) as they progress to the final stages of Starbucks EMEA Barista Championships, which will take place at our iconic Milan Roastery in Italy – a place where people can discover the art and science of coffee while celebrating everything that we have learnt about coffee over the last 50 plus years.

“We want to wish Fraser and his fellow partners the best of luck for the international competition and look forward for seeing our talented baristas showcase their passion and coffee craft expertise, from bean to cup.”