St Andrews: businessman calls for cleaner, clutter-free streets in St Andrews

Eric Milne, owner of Fisher and Donaldson in the town, has been trying to get Fife Council to clean up its act with specific regard to the people who use them.

He has regularly complained about the clutter that blocks pavements and streets, making it difficult for mother with prams, those in wheelchairs, the elderly or infirm and those with sight impairments.

Mr Milne commented: “I thought I would let you see how others with continental aspirations are tidying their streets up! Number one, they seem to leave their pavements for pedestrians, while on returning to St Andrews, I see our pavements are still blocked!

Bins in the streets of St Andrews

“Number two, they put their bins underground which I believe we could do!

“I also believe that a local house builder has offered to pay for the council to retrofit two council waste lorries to facilitate this.”

Mr Milne added: “I see our streets are still littered with dirty skips and bins throughout the town. Now the bicycle racks are empty of the abandoned bikes, they could be removed and underground bins put in their place?

“St Andrews aspires to have a continental atmosphere so lets clean up our act now. It is obviously the right place and time to start.