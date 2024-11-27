St Andrews businesswoman in top ten of Scotland’s top female entrepreneurs

A St Andrews businesswoman has been recognised as one of Scotland’s top 10 female entrepreneurs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Wijkström, owner of The Adamson, Hatch, and The Physician in St Andrews, was honoured at the Business Women Scotland (BWS) Awards 2024, celebrating her exceptional contribution to the hospitality industry and her commitment to championing women.

Held at the voco Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow, the awards recognised female entrepreneurs shaping Scotland’s business landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie has successfully brought a world-class cocktail and dining experience to St Andrews through her three venues, benefiting from her 30-year career in hospitality. Each reflects her innovative approach, commitment to quality and the local community.

Julie Wijkström, owner of The Adamson, Hatch, and The Physician in St Andrews (Pic: submitted)

“I’m incredibly honoured to be recognised alongside such an inspiring group of women,” said Julie. “This award is a testament to the hard work of my team and the support of the St Andrews community. For me, success is about adaptability and reinvention. I believe in what I call the ‘Madonna effect’—evolving to meet challenges head-on while staying true to your vision.”

Since establishing The Adamson in 2012, Julie has expanded her portfolio with Hatch, a popular local brunch spot, and The Physician, a stylish new bar offering cocktails crafted with handmade infusions and botanicals with a vibrant atmosphere.

At the heart of her businesses lies a commitment to fostering local talent and promoting career development for women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie’s focus on collaboration has also made her a driving force for advancing opportunities for women in the hospitality sector. She has also mentored numerous team members, helping them achieve leadership roles within her businesses and beyond. Her achievements reflect the value of empowering women and the importance of creating spaces where talent can thrive.